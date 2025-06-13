Can’t believe he’s no more: PM Modi on Vijay Rupani after meeting family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the family of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and said he could not believe that the BJP leader was no more.

Rupani was among the 241 people on board the Air India flight who died following the crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

“It is unimaginable that Vijaybhai is not in our midst. I’ve known him for decades. We worked together, shoulder to shoulder, including during some of the most challenging times. Vijaybhai was humble and hardworking, firmly committed to the party's ideology. Rising up the ranks, he held various responsibilities in the organisation and went on to serve diligently as Gujarat’s chief minister,” Modi said after meeting Rupani’s wife, Anjali, and his son and daughter.

The PM said that in every role assigned, Rupani distinguished himself, be it in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, Rajya Sabha MP, Gujarat BJP president or as minister in the state government.

“Vijaybhai and I also worked extensively when he was Gujarat CM. He ushered in many measures that enhanced Gujarat’s growth trajectory, particularly in boosting ‘Ease of Living’. Will always cherish the interactions we had. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” the PM posted on X.

Rupani, BJP Punjab incharge, was travelling to London to join his family. His daughter is settled in London.

While the rest of his family had flown to London earlier, Rupani had stayed back to oversee the Ludhiana West bypoll campaign in Punjab.