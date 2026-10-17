‘Can’t digest India’s rise’: BJP chief accuses Congress, CJP of acting at behest of ‘external forces’

The ruling BJP on Saturday attacked the Congress and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over their ongoing protests on the issue of voter rolls, alleging that both were acting at the behest of external forces.

Speaking in Patna, BJP president Nitin Nabin said certain forces simply could not digest India's rise.

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"At a time when we are progressing towards becoming a developed nation and 1.4 billion Indians are participating in this journey with a firm resolve to transform India into a Viksit Bharat, there are certain forces within the country that simply cannot digest this progress," Nabin said.

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He said these forces found it difficult to accept the nation's development.

"The entire world is in the grip of a crisis, while India is standing out as an exception and is the only nation moving along the path of growth and development. But certain global powers, upset with our progress, are finding willing instruments in the form of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and the CJP team, using them as toolkits," Nabin alleged.

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He said Rahul Gandhi and his colleagues in the Opposition must realise that 1.4 billion Indians were watching.

"Their objectives and intentions will never succeed. People will not allow them to succeed," the BJP chief said.

His remarks came as the Opposition vowed to launch a ground campaign against alleged "vote theft" and continue demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.