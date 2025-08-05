Can’t go endlessly: SC questions FSL report delay in Manipur tapes

Raising questions over delay in submitting a fresh FSL report on the authenticity of audio clips allegedly implicating former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the ethnic violence in the state, the Supreme Court on Monday wondered why it hasn’t been submitted even after three months.

"What happened to the forensic report? That should have come at least. This order was passed in May 2025. Three months have passed. By now, the forensic report laboratory must have given you a report. At least tell us whether the report has come or it's still in the pipeline… This can't go on endlessly,” a Bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma told the CBI after petitioner’s counsel Prashant Bhushan said one year has passed since the emergence of the tapes but there was no official verification report available.

TN files plea against ban on ex-CM’s name in govt ads

The Tamil Nadu Government on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order asking it not to use names and photographs of present and former chief ministers in welfare schemes. A Bench led by CJI BR Gavai agreed to take it up on Wednesday after senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi mentioned it for urgent hearing.

Refuses to stay HC order on DMK OTP verification

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay an interim order of the Madras High Court against the use of OTP verification messages for the DMK’s enrolment drive ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’. “The court has to protect the citizens. Go back to the high court. We are not inclined to interfere in the matter. Dismissed,” a Bench led by Justice PS Narasimha said, refusing to entertain DMK’s petition.