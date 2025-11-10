DT
Home / India / Can’t link Advani’s long years of service to one episode: Tharoor

Can’t link Advani’s long years of service to one episode: Tharoor

Cong distances itself from MP’s remarks

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:11 AM Nov 10, 2025 IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with LK Advani. x@ShashiTharoor
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said reducing veteran BJP leader L K Advani’s long years of service to one episode, however significant, is unfair, remarks his party distanced itself from.

The Congress said Tharoor speaks for himself and the fact that he continues to do so as a CWC member reflects the party’s democratic and liberal spirit.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP also said that when the totality of Jawaharlal Nehru’s career cannot be judged by the China setback and Indira Gandhi’s by the Emergency alone, he believes “we should extend the same courtesy to Advaniji”.

Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, “Like always, Dr Shashi Tharoor speaks for himself and the Indian National Congress outrightly dissociates itself from his most recent statement.” “That he continues to do so as a Congress MP and CWC member reflects the essential democratic and liberal spirit unique to INC,” Khera said. It started with Tharoor wishing Advani on his birthday on Saturday.

“Wishing the venerable Shri LK Advani a very happy 98th birthday! His unwavering commitment to public service, his modesty & decency, and his role in shaping the trajectory of modern India are indelible,” the Congress leader said on X.

He described Advani as a true statesman whose life of service has been exemplary.

“Sorry Mr Tharoor, unleashing the ‘dragon seeds of hatred’ (to quote Kushwant Singh) in this country is NOT public service,” a lawyer posted on X in response to Tharoor’s post, alluding to Advani’s role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Replying to the post, Tharoor said, “Agreed, @sanjayuvacha, but reducing his long years of service to one episode, however significant, is also unfair.” “The totality of Nehruji’s career cannot be judged by the China setback, nor Indira Gandhi’s by the Emergency alone. I believe we should extend the same courtesy to Advaniji,” the Congress leader said.

Advani, who scripted the BJP’s rise as a formidable force in national politics, was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, this year. He spearheaded the Ram Janmabhoomi movement by embarking on an epochal Rath Yatra in 1990.

