Home / India / Can't skip duty to catch flight, ex-VP Jagdeep Dhankhar in 1st speech after resignation

Can't skip duty to catch flight, ex-VP Jagdeep Dhankhar in 1st speech after resignation

Dhankhar, who took the country by surprise four months ago when he stepped down from his post citing health reasons, made his first public speech after the resignation at the launch of a book written by senior RSS functionary Manmohan Vaidya here on Friday

article_Author
PTI
Bhopal, Updated At : 10:47 AM Nov 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Jagdeep Dhankhar. PTI/file
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said he puts duty above other things, and his "recent past" was proof of it.

Dhankhar, who took the country by surprise four months ago when he stepped down from his post citing health reasons, made his first public speech after the resignation at the launch of a book written by senior RSS functionary Manmohan Vaidya here on Friday.
A man came up to him during the speech -- where he praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's philosophy and vision -- apparently to remind that he had to catch a flight back to Delhi at 7.30 pm.
The former vice president then informed the audience that he had a flight to catch, and added cryptically, "I can't skip my duty for catching a flight, and friends, my recent past is proof of it."  The remark evoked peals of laughter from the audience.

The book debunks propaganda which portrays the RSS as an ultra-right organisation and even seeks to link it to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi though it is a baseless charge, Dhankhar said.

