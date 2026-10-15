Can’t suppress voice of youth: Rahul Gandhi warns PM Modi, slams ‘police brutality’
Protesters say assaulted in illegal detention centres, hit on private parts, phones seized, data deleted
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with NSUI Members and other protesters, who were allegedly injured amid crackdown by police in the recent protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, during a press conference after their meeting, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. PTI
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