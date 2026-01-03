Capacity building in judicial infrastructure crucial to meet emerging demands: CJI Surya Kant

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday said that capacity building in judicial infrastructure is essential to meet the demands of a growing population, increasing litigation and disputes of rising complexity.

Advertisement

Justice Kant, who is on a two-day visit to Bihar, was addressing dignitaries after laying the foundation stone for seven major infrastructure projects on the premises of the Patna High Court.

Advertisement

The projects include an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) building and auditorium, an IT building, an administrative block, a multi-level car parking facility, a hospital, a residential block for ministerial staff of the Patna High Court, and an annexe building for the office of the Advocate General.

Advertisement

“The laying of foundation stones for the administrative block, IT block and other facilities of the Patna High Court is extremely significant. This occasion assumes a deeper resonance in Bihar, a land that occupies a distinctive place in India’s civilisational memory,” the CJI said.

He explained that capacity building means laying the groundwork for a justice system capable of evolving with societal needs. “The ability to evolve hinges on preparing a system that can meet the demands of a growing population, rising litigation and increasingly complex disputes,” he said.

Advertisement

Justice Kant noted that Bihar’s civilisational wisdom has long recognised multiple dimensions of justice, adding that nyaya in the state is “a lived moral idea shaped by empathy, responsibility and social consensus”.

Stressing the need for adequate institutional support, he said courts must be equipped to ensure that “judicial authority is exercised meaningfully”. “The first dimension of this effort is institutional capacity. A modern administrative block functions much like the nervous system of the court,” he added.

He said the IT building would mark a crucial transition from courts that are “paper-heavy and time-intensive” to those that are “data-informed, digitally enabled and user-centric”.

The ADR building and auditorium, Justice Kant said, would serve as spaces for learning and dialogue by hosting ADR initiatives and discussions that strengthen the relationship between the Bar and the Bench.

Highlighting the inclusion of a hospital facility within the court complex, the CJI remarked that “justice is delivered by human beings, not machines”. The integration of healthcare facilities, he said, symbolises that well-being is “not peripheral to justice, but an integral part of it”.

“An institution that cares for its people is better equipped to protect the rights and dignity of others,” he asserted.

During the event, Justice Kant also launched e-ACR Nyaya, a new application designed to modernise the filing and processing of annual confidential reports through an online system.