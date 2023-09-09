 CAPITAL CONTOURS : The Tribune India

CAPITAL CONTOURS

NEW HIGH: An Indian Air Force officer unfurls the G20 flag after skydiving from a helicopter at a height of 10,000 feet. PTI



Spouses to get taste of traditional India

Spouses of G20 leaders participating in the summit will inaugurate an exhibition on Saturday dedicated to India’s civilisation prowess and artistic excellence. Titled ‘Roots and Routes’, the exhibition is being held at the National Gallery of Modern Art. A 45-minute tour will be provided to the spouses of leaders. The exhibition explores India’s civilisational heritage.

‘Willkomen’, ‘Swagatam’: The welcome lingo

G20 delegates will be greeted in multiple languages when they enter the delegation centre at Bharat Mandapam complex. In a spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, welcome has been printed in languages of all member nations and invitees, including ‘Bienvenue’ (French), ‘Hosgeldiniz’ (Turkish), ‘Willkomen’ (German), ‘Selamat Datang’ (Indonesian), ‘Bienvenido’ (Spanish), ‘Hosgeldiniz’ (Turkish) and ‘Swagatam’ (Hindi).

No change of guard at Rashtrapati Bhavan

There will be no change of guard ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 9 due to the G20 summit. The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President’s Bodyguard to take charge. “The change of guard ceremony will not take place tomorrow,” said an official in a statement. 

Trees draped in marigold to greet VVIPs

In a riot of brown, green and shades of vivid orange, hundreds of trees lining roads through which heads of states and foreign delegates will travel have been adorned with garlands of marigold. About 400 trees have been decorated around Palam technical area (Thimayya Marg and Parade Road), 200 near Rajghat and about 1,200 on Sardar Patel Marg.

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

PM Modi reaches G20 Summit venue, set to welcome world leaders

PM Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF MD and Chairman K...

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...

Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports

Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports

Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...

15 kg heroin seized from Punjab’s Fazilka

15kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka

147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days

BSF jawan reported missing near LoC in J-K’s Poonch

BSF jawan reported missing near LoC in J-K's Poonch

The constable, hailing from Bihar, was on general duty at th...


MC submits report of final draft to govt

MC submits report of final draft to govt

Farmer bodies protest against holding of G-20 Summit in district, Tarn Taran areas

Bhagwant Mann govt cheating Punjab youth by giving jobs to others: BJP leader

‘Remove impounded vehicles from green belt, stop ‘misuse’ of community centre’

Protesting patwaris, kanungos burn copies of ESMA orders

National award conferred on tech varsity professor

National award conferred on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University professor

Swachh Vayu Survekshan: Chandigarh fares poor on air quality

Swachh Vayu Survekshan: Chandigarh fares poor on air quality

Tricity Metro Project: DPR held up as Chandigarh awaits Haryana funds

PEC chair auctioned for Rs 5.4L in Spain

Another jail inmate caught with phone

Traders take up pending issues with Mayor

Man held for hoax alert on G20

Man held for hoax alert on G20

2-year-old boy drowns in pool

G20: Govt teams to monitor air quality

Banks can’t use lookout circulars as tool to recover money, says High Court

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

Lawyers divided over shifting of court complex to Nangal Shama site

Punjab Congress condemns Bhagwant Mann govt over failure to check drug menace

Opposition takes on Punjab CM over hiring of SIs from other states

Trainee patwaris assigned duty

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

UP youth beaten to death

Avail 10% rebate on paying property tax till Sept 30

Man who set himself afire with brother succumbs

patient’s death: EMO was not even aware of patient in emergency ward: Probe

204 file objections to new MC ward map

204 file objections to new MC ward map

Biker makes off with woman’s gold chain

258 dengue cases in district this season

Court extends drug peddler's police remand by five days

Jail, ADR Centre inspected