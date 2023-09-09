CAPITAL CONTOURS

Spouses to get taste of traditional India
Spouses of G20 leaders participating in the summit will inaugurate an exhibition on Saturday dedicated to India’s civilisation prowess and artistic excellence. Titled ‘Roots and Routes’, the exhibition is being held at the National Gallery of Modern Art. A 45-minute tour will be provided to the spouses of leaders. The exhibition explores India’s civilisational heritage.
‘Willkomen’, ‘Swagatam’: The welcome lingo
G20 delegates will be greeted in multiple languages when they enter the delegation centre at Bharat Mandapam complex. In a spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, welcome has been printed in languages of all member nations and invitees, including ‘Bienvenue’ (French), ‘Hosgeldiniz’ (Turkish), ‘Willkomen’ (German), ‘Selamat Datang’ (Indonesian), ‘Bienvenido’ (Spanish), ‘Hosgeldiniz’ (Turkish) and ‘Swagatam’ (Hindi).
No change of guard at Rashtrapati Bhavan
There will be no change of guard ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 9 due to the G20 summit. The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President’s Bodyguard to take charge. “The change of guard ceremony will not take place tomorrow,” said an official in a statement.
Trees draped in marigold to greet VVIPs
In a riot of brown, green and shades of vivid orange, hundreds of trees lining roads through which heads of states and foreign delegates will travel have been adorned with garlands of marigold. About 400 trees have been decorated around Palam technical area (Thimayya Marg and Parade Road), 200 near Rajghat and about 1,200 on Sardar Patel Marg.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF MD and Chairman K...
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...
Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports
Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...
15kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka
147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days
BSF jawan reported missing near LoC in J-K's Poonch
The constable, hailing from Bihar, was on general duty at th...