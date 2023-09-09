CAPITAL CONTOURS

Spouses to get taste of traditional India

Spouses of G20 leaders participating in the summit will inaugurate an exhibition on Saturday dedicated to India’s civilisation prowess and artistic excellence. Titled ‘Roots and Routes’, the exhibition is being held at the National Gallery of Modern Art. A 45-minute tour will be provided to the spouses of leaders. The exhibition explores India’s civilisational heritage.

‘Willkomen’, ‘Swagatam’: The welcome lingo

G20 delegates will be greeted in multiple languages when they enter the delegation centre at Bharat Mandapam complex. In a spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, welcome has been printed in languages of all member nations and invitees, including ‘Bienvenue’ (French), ‘Hosgeldiniz’ (Turkish), ‘Willkomen’ (German), ‘Selamat Datang’ (Indonesian), ‘Bienvenido’ (Spanish), ‘Hosgeldiniz’ (Turkish) and ‘Swagatam’ (Hindi).

No change of guard at Rashtrapati Bhavan

There will be no change of guard ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 9 due to the G20 summit. The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President’s Bodyguard to take charge. “The change of guard ceremony will not take place tomorrow,” said an official in a statement.

Trees draped in marigold to greet VVIPs

In a riot of brown, green and shades of vivid orange, hundreds of trees lining roads through which heads of states and foreign delegates will travel have been adorned with garlands of marigold. About 400 trees have been decorated around Palam technical area (Thimayya Marg and Parade Road), 200 near Rajghat and about 1,200 on Sardar Patel Marg.

