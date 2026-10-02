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Home / India / Captain Smit Machchhar may get Ashoka Chakra for mid-air heroics

Captain Smit Machchhar may get Ashoka Chakra for mid-air heroics

Gujarat announces state honour for pilot

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:30 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar may be considered for India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, the Ashoka Chakra, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally leading salutations for him, and leaders, cutting across party lines, coming out to hail his heroic act that saved lives on the flydubai Dubai-Tel Aviv flight yesterday.

PM Modi lauded Smit today and reiterated Israel counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks that the Indian helped avert a 9/11-type tragedy.

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“Yesterday, we saw what happened. Smit averted a 9/11-type tragedy, as also stated by Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Smit displayed high levels of patience, courage and presence of mind to save co-passengers,” Modi said while addressing an event to mark 100 years of the Union Public Service Commission. Earlier today, PM Modi spoke to the wife and parents of Smit. “The PM applauded the bravery of Smit, which saved hundreds of lives,” government sources said. They said the PM also stressed that Indian missions were providing all possible help. Leaders across the political spectrum came out and hailed Smit as a hero.

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The Gujarat Government today announced state award “Vishisht Gujarat Garima Award” for his indomitable bravery, with special prayers being organised at the Somnath Temple and the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi for his speedy recovery.

The Machchhar surname is commonly associated with Gujarati Nagar Brahmins.

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If chosen for the Ashoka Chakra, Smit will be the second aviation leader to get the high honour after Pan Am Flight 73 senior flight purser Neerja Bhanot in 1987. Bhanot had died saving passengers on the hijacked flight and Smit overcame his co-pilot despite serious injuries and thwarted his attempt to crash the plane.

The Somnath Temple, in an update, said, “For the pride of the nation — brave pilot Smit — a special grand worship was performed at the first Jyotirlinga for his excellent health and long life.”

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