Advertisement
Case against BJP functionary on charges of molesting cop in Pune

Case against BJP functionary on charges of molesting cop in Pune

article_Author
PTI
Pune, Updated At : 12:08 PM Jun 25, 2025 IST
A case has been registered against a functionary of BJP’s Pune city unit for allegedly molesting a woman police officer here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday near a tea stall in Shaniwarwada area, they said.

The accused, Pramod Kondhare, allegedly misbehaved with the woman officer, a senior police official said.

“The alleged act has been captured on CCTV and the woman officer has also accused Kondhare of indulging in an inappropriate act. We have registered a case under sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita which deal with outraging a woman’s modesty and sexual harassment,” the official said.

Kondhare is general secretary of the BJP’s city unit.

Tags :
