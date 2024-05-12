Case against cop from Navi Mumbai for abetting wife's suicide

PTI

Thane, May 12

A case has been registered against a 37-year-old policeman for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday.

The 31-year-old victim got married to the accused, a resident of Kharghar area in Navi Mumbai and a sub-inspector with the CISF, on November 30, 2014 and the couple has two sons aged 7 and 3, they said.

The accused used to allegedly beat up his wife and ask for money from her parents. She once invested money in shares on her husband's advice and incurred losses for which he blamed her, Kharghar police station's senior inspector Rajeev Shejwal said.

The accused also wanted a land in her name and her bank accounts to be transferred to him and his family and also threatened to divorce her, the police said quoting a complaint filed by the victim's brother.

On May 3, the woman allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling of her house, the official said.

Initially, the police lodged a case of accidental death.

After a probe into the incident following the complaint, an FIR was registered on Friday against the accused under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, the official said.

