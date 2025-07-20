DT
Home / India / Case against NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar for shouting at police in Mumbai

Case against NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar for shouting at police in Mumbai

Grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, Rohit yelled at a sub-inspector in Marathi, "Keep your voice down. If you raise your hand, I will teach you a lesson"
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 05:05 PM Jul 20, 2025 IST
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar. File photo
The Mumbai police have registered a case against NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar for allegedly obstructing public servants in discharging duty after he shouted at a policeman, an official said on Sunday.

Rohit Pawar, the grandnephew of NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar, got engaged in a heated exchange with a policeman at Mumbai's Azad Maidan police station on Friday.

The incident unfolded after Rohit Pawar had gone to the Azad Maidan police station along with NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad to meet an injured party worker following a clash in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan building between supporters of Awhad and BJP legislator Gopichand Padalkar on Thursday.

After the clash, members of both the groups were detained inside the Vidhan Bhavan and were eventually handed over to the police.

During the visit to the police station, Rohit Pawar was seen shouting at a sub-inspector in Marathi, "Keep your voice down, keep your voice down. If you raise your hand, I will teach you a lesson."

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered against Rohit Pawar for allegedly obstructing public servants in discharging duty, an official said.

