Case against US national for sexual harassment of Navi Mumbai hotel staffer

Thane, December 10
Police have registered a case against a 26-year-old US national for alleged sexual harassment of a woman house-keeping staffer at a hotel in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.
The incident took place around 11.30 am on Saturday at the hotel located in Turbhe area, he said.
When the 23-year-old woman entered an apartment in the hotel, the accused allegedly took off his bath robe and sought sexual favour from her, the official from Turbhe police station said quoting the victim’s complaint.
The victim later approached the police with a complaint following which an FIR was registered on Saturday night against the man, resident of Pennsylvania in the US, under Indian Penal Code section 354A (sexual harassment), he said.
No arrest has been made so far and a probe is on into the case, the police added.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSP chief Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as her political successor
Mayawati makes the announcement at party meet in Lucknow
Canada's surging cost of living, rental shortages fuel reverse immigration
Rising trend of people leaving Canada risks undermining one ...
Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab
Instead of addressing crucial issues, Canadian Government ha...
Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22
Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Gogamedi was gunned d...
8 charred to death as SUV catches fire after collision with truck near UP’s Bareilly
The accident occurred near Dubhaura village on Bareilly-Nain...