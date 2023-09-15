Case registered against 20-year-old Maharashtra youth for abetting suicide by 16-year-old girl

PTI

Thane, September 15

The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a 20-year-old youth for troubling a 16-year-old girl and driving her to die by suicide, an official said on Friday.

The station house officer of Panvel taluka police station said the case was registered against Bala, alias Nikesh Gayar, under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC on Wednesday following a complaint by the girl’s father.

Citing the complaint, the official said the victim was apparently in love with Gayar. However, he would fight with her and trouble her which drove the girl to end her life in July, the official said.

The police did not elaborate on the delay between the girl's death and the registration of the case.

