Case registered against eight for cheating Navi Mumbai man, his kin of Rs 65 lakh

PTI

Thane, November 11

Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case against eight people for allegedly cheating a man and his relatives of Rs 65 lakh nearly after persuading them to invest in stocks promising high returns, an official said on Saturday.

The complainant, a resident of Kamothe, told the police that he and his kin were defrauded between 2019 and 2022, the official said.

In his police complaint on Friday, the man said that the accused, all from Bandra in Mumbai, persuaded him and his relatives to invest in shares through their firm ensuring high returns. The victims made a total investment of Rs 65.1 lakh, the official said.

However, when the victims asked for the gain on their investment and the principal sums, the accused became unreachable, said the station house officer of Kamothe police station quoting the complaint.

The Kamothe police have registered a cheating case against the eight accused, he said, adding that no arrest has been made yet.

