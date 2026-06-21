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Home / India / Case registered against Kerala vlogger for posting obscene social media videos

Case registered against Kerala vlogger for posting obscene social media videos

Vlogger Thoppi, whose real name is Muhammad Nihad, runs multiple YouTube channels and also shares content through his Instagram accounts

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Tribune News Service
Kochi, Updated At : 10:47 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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A case has been registered against a vlogger for allegedly creating and sharing obscene videos of his friends through social media platforms, police said on Sunday.

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The Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police registered the case following a complaint filed by advocate Sreejith Perumana on Saturday, officials said.

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Vlogger Thoppi, whose real name is Muhammad Nihad, runs multiple YouTube channels and also shares content through his Instagram accounts.

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His main YouTube channel has over a million subscribers.

According to police, allegations recently surfaced that he had posted obscene videos featuring his friends on his YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

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The complainant later submitted a petition to Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and the police, prompting a preliminary inquiry, officials said.

A police officer attached to the Cyber Police Station said investigators examined the social media accounts and confirmed that he had posted obscene videos.

The officer said that most of his viewers were teenagers and that he constantly used offensive language in his videos.

Statements of Thoppi’s friends were also recorded as part of the preliminary inquiry, following which the case was registered, the officer said.

This is not the first time Thoppi has come under the police radar.

In April last year, he was taken into custody for allegedly threatening a private bus crew by pointing an air gun at them near Vadakara in Kozhikode district.

In 2023, he was arrested for allegedly using abusive language in public and causing a traffic disruption in Valanchery, Malappuram district.

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