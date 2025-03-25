Cash at judge’s house: 3-judge panel begins inquiry; visits Justice Varma’s house

The three-member in-house committee appointed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday commenced its inquiry into allegations of unaccounted cash at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma – a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court -- during a fire on March 14.

As a first step, the committee consisting of Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Karnataka High Court judge Anu Sivaraman visited Justice Varma's official residence at 30, Tughlak Crescent, for around 30-35 minutes, sources said.

The committee was understood to have inspected the site this afternoon, they said, adding it was not clear if Justice Varma was at his residence during the committee’s visit.

If the three-judge committee indicts Justice Varma, the CJI can advise him to resign or to seek voluntary retirement. However, if the judge in question ignores his advice, the CJI would intimate the President and the Prime Minister of the committee’s findings, warranting initiation of proceedings for his removal.

On Monday, the CJI-led Collegium had recommended Justice Varma’s transfer to the Allahabad High Court – his parent high court and the Centre was expected to notify the decision soon. On Tuesday, the Allahabad High Court lawyers began an indefinite strike against the Collegium’s decision to recommend Justice Varma’s transfer.

Earlier, the top court had sought to dispel “misinformation and rumours” about the proposal to transfer Justice Varma, saying it was not linked to the in-house inquiry initiated by the Delhi High Court Chief Justice.

As desired by the CJI, Delhi High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyay had on Monday removed Justice Varma from judicial duties with immediate effect till further orders.

On March 22, the CJI had constituted the three-member committee to conduct an in-house inquiry into allegations against Justice Varma and decided to upload the in-house inquiry report of Justice Upadhyay on the incident, including photos and videos of the alleged discovery of cash along with Justice Varma’s denial.

A PIL has also been filed in the Supreme Court seeking registration of an FIR against Justice Varma.