Even as the government prepares to pilot a motion in the Lok Sabha seeking the removal of Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma in connection with the cash recovery case, the Opposition, in a parallel move, has submitted a similar motion in the Rajya Sabha.

Advertisement

Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh, said 63 Rajya Sabha MPs belonging to various Opposition parties submitted a notice of motion to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha for the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma under the Judges Inquiry Act, 1968.

“A similar motion for the removal of Justice Shekhar Yadav had been submitted to the Chairman Rajya Sabha way back on December 13, 2024,” Ramesh said urging the Chairman to act on the same.

Advertisement

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated on Sunday that 100 Lok Sabha MPs have signed the notice of motion for removal of Justice Varma.

Justice Yashwant Varma has meanwhile moved the Supreme Court, challenging the report of the three-member panel constituted by the apex court, which he has termed as unconstitutional.

Advertisement

Motion for the removal of judges can come up in any House. It requires signatures of 50 Rajya Sabha and 100 Lok Sabha members to be moved in respective Houses.