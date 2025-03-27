DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Cash at judge’s house: Cops visit Justice Varma’s house

Cash at judge’s house: Cops visit Justice Varma’s house

No urgent hearing on PIL seeking FIR, rules top court
article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:01 AM Mar 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A police official at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI
Advertisement

A team of the Delhi Police on Wednesday visited the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court as part of an in-house inquiry initiated by a three-judge panel formed by the Chief Justice of India.

The inquiry was ordered after the discovery of a half-burnt pile of cash in the outhouse in the judge’s residence following a fire on March 14.

‘Legislature, judiciary not pitted against each other’

Advertisement

  • RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said the legislature, executive and judiciary were not pitted against each other and they had to function in tandem with checks and balances.
  • A day after meeting floor leaders of various parties to discuss judicial accountability and other issues surrounding the controversy over recovery of unaccounted cash from the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma, Dhankhar said it was a very fruitful interaction.

According to sources, the police team, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla, arrived at Justice Varma’s house around 1.50 pm and remained there for approximately two hours. The police team consisted of a dozen officers, including the DCP and an Assistant Commissioner of Police. They entered Justice Varma’s residence along with a videographer to conduct their investigation.

The sources said in order to reconstruct the events, the police team questioned various individuals including staff and security personnel, who were present at the time of the incident and the subsequent firefighting efforts that led to the alleged discovery of the cash stash in the outhouse.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to urgently take up a PIL seeking a direction to the Delhi Police to register an FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma following allegations of discovery of a semi-burnt stash of cash at his residence during a fire incident on March 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper