Lok Sabha Speaker accepts impeachment motion against Justice Varma, forms probe panel
Motion for impeachment to be kept in abeyance till committee submits its report
Advertisement
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday accepted the motion signed by 146 MPs for impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court.
Advertisement
Addressing the House as it re-assembled at 12 pm after an initial adjournment, Birla announced a three-member panel to probe allegations against Justice Varma.
The motion for impeachment will be kept in abeyance till the committee submits its report, the Speaker informed the House.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement