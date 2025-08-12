Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday accepted the motion signed by 146 MPs for impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court.

Addressing the House as it re-assembled at 12 pm after an initial adjournment, Birla announced a three-member panel to probe allegations against Justice Varma.

The motion for impeachment will be kept in abeyance till the committee submits its report, the Speaker informed the House.