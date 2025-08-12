DT
Home / India / Lok Sabha Speaker accepts impeachment motion against Justice Varma, forms probe panel

Lok Sabha Speaker accepts impeachment motion against Justice Varma, forms probe panel

Motion for impeachment to be kept in abeyance till committee submits its report
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:33 PM Aug 12, 2025 IST
Justice Yashwant Varma. File photo
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday accepted the motion signed by 146 MPs for impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court.

Addressing the House as it re-assembled at 12 pm after an initial adjournment, Birla announced a three-member panel to probe allegations against Justice Varma.

The motion for impeachment will be kept in abeyance till the committee submits its report, the Speaker informed the House.

