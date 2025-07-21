The Supreme Court on Monday took strong exception to a lawyer referring to Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court as ‘Varma’, saying he’s still a high court judge.

Advertisement

“Is he your friend? He is still Justice Varma. How do you address him? Have some decorum. You are referring to a learned judge. He is still a judge of the court,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai told advocate Mathews J Nedumpara.

The CJI’s comments came after Nedumpara sought listing of his petition seeking an FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court in connection with alleged recovery of unaccounted half-burnt cash from his residence in Delhi.

Advertisement

“I don't think that greatness can apply to him,” Nedumpara responded.

As the lawyer insisted that the matter has to be listed for hearing, the CJI said, “Don't dictate to the Court.”

Advertisement

“Do you want it to be dismissed right now?” the CJI asked and made it clear that it will be listed in due course.

On March 14 at 11.35 pm, a fire broke out at the residence of Justice Varma—who was then a Delhi High Court Judge—in a storeroom stocked with stationery and domestic articles, leading to alleged recovery of unaccounted burnt cash from the site.

On May 4, an in-house committee consisting of Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Anu Sivaraman of the Karnataka High Court indicted Justice Varma for recovery of a huge stash of cash in the storeroom of his official residence in New Delhi.

On May 8, the then CJI Sanjiv Justice Khanna wrote to the President and the Prime Minister recommending Justice Varma's removal.

Last week, Justice Varma moved the Supreme Court challenging the in-house committee report and seeking to declare Justice Khanna’s recommendation for his removal as unconstitutional.