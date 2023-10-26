Lok Sabha Committee on Ethics summons Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query row on October 31

New Delhi, October 26
The Lok Sabha Committee on Ethics has summoned TMC member Mahua Moitra on October 31 in connection with the cash-for-query allegations against her.
Lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai and BJP leader Nishikant Dubey on Thursday appeared before the Ethics Committee to record their statements.
In his complaint to Speaker Om Birla, BJP member Nishikant Dubey has cited documents shared by Dehadrai to back his cash-for-query allegations against Moitra.
Birla had referred the matter to the committee headed by BJP member Vinod Kumar Sonkar.
Dehadrai was the first to record his statement before the Ethics Committee, while Dubey appeared before the panel in the afternoon.
Dubey told reporters that he would reply to whatever questions the committee would ask him.
"Documents don't lie," Dubey said when pointed out that Moitra had refuted all the allegations levelled against her.
In the letter to Birla dated October 15, Dubey said the advocate, close to Moitra before they fell out, has shared "irrefutable evidence of bribes exchanged" between her and businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The fiery TMC member dismissed the charges as a "jilted ex's lies", a reference to Dehadrai, and accused the Adani Group of being behind them to target her as she had been relentless in raising questions on the conglomerate's practices and transactions. With PTI
