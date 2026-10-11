Caught unawares last time, timely intel & mass detentions help govt thwart CJP stir

Caught unawares by a massive crowd surge during the July 20 Jantar Mantar protests against NEET paper leak, the government and the Delhi Police prepared much in advance for the Cockroach Janta Party-led agitation in the Capital on Saturday, effectively foiling the entire plan.

Timely intel, micro-policing through multi-layered barricading, massive deployment and preventive strategy came in handy with the day passing off without any event unlike July 20, which saw the police use both batons and pellet guns to handle protesters.

Advertisement

Active social media surveillance of CJP leaders had begun quite early in the day, with the Delhi Police and paramilitary instructed by top government quarters to maintain peace in Delhi. Behind today’s strategy, official sources said, was strong intel of possible infiltration of protests by anti-national forces.

Advertisement

The announcement of support to CJP by Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait added to the challenges of the administration although Tikait made sure to personally stay off Delhi roads. He told BKU supporters to go to Delhi if they wanted or protest wherever they were. The announcement prompted the authorities to take the situation seriously, with UP-Delhi borders placed under heavy guard.

Reacting to Saturday’s clampdown and the adverse perceptions it created with the Opposition terming the government “dictatorial”, BJP sources said the priority of the Centre was safety of people and law and order situation.

Advertisement

“When the ultimate priorities are clear, other considerations fade away. We must remember that the CJP and Opposition’s campaign against the EC and the sanctity of voter rolls issue has no basis. It is a falsehood sought to be perpetrated through political agitations, but the fact is that these allegations are untrue,” a senior BJP leader said, citing the victory of the BJP and the NDA in four of the six bypolls held on Friday as a sign of people’s faith in the government.

The BJP leader further said, “The matter is before the Supreme Court, which has asked the EC for files to understand and see if the three phases of the SIR were cleared unanimously or unilaterally as some reports have suggested.”

“At a time when the SC is seized of the issue, why is the Opposition not willing to wait? If they want the CEC gone, they should bring the removal motion in Parliament. That is their right, but they know they don’t have the numbers. Hence this street-level anarchy,” the leader added.

Meanwhile, police sources said the deployment of police personnel and security forces on Saturday was more about thwarting potential plans of anti-national/anti-social elements to infiltrate the protest.