Causes leading to death due to cancer can be considered to be aggravated by military service, rules AFT

Chandigarh, October 8

Granting special family pension to a widow over 23 years after her husband’s death, The Armed Forces Tribunal has ruled that causes leading to death due to cancer can be considered to be aggravated by military service.

The petitioner’s husband was serving with the Indian Training Military Team (IMTRAT) in Bhutan, when he died in February 2000. The cause of death, as per medical records was malignant astrocytoma, a type of cancer in the brain.

She was sanctioned ordinary family pension instead of special family pension, though her husband was certified as being on bonafide military duty in high altitude area at the time of his death. Her repeated claims for special family pension, which is higher, were rejected by the authorities.

The Tribunal’s bench comprising Justice Anil Kumar and Maj Gen Sanjay Singh observed that the court of inquest as well as the court of inquiry conducted separately had opined that the circumstances of death do not suggest any foul play and the death of the deceased soldier as per the certificate of attributability is aggravated by military service as he was stationed in high altitude area.

The cause of death mention in the certificate was malignant astrocytoma of the left cerebral hemisphere causing a rise in intracranial tension followed by tensillar herniation leading to death. The petitioner had contended that her husband, who was enrolled in the Army in 1983, was in active service at the time of death and his disease was never mentioned in his medical examination or was informed to her. The disease, she added, was contracted while in military service and his death was hastened due to posting in high altitude area, which is considered as being aggravated by military service.

The Bench observed that Regulation 213 of the Pension Regulations for the Army says that special family pension may be granted if an individual’s death was due to or hastened by a wound, injury or disease which existed before or arose during military service.

