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Home / India / Cauvery row: Karnataka CM Shivakumar puts farmers’ interests above politics at all-party meet

Cauvery row: Karnataka CM Shivakumar puts farmers’ interests above politics at all-party meet

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah shared his suggestions and recalled the bipartisan support Karnataka has historically demonstrated in interstate disputes involving land, water and language

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:11 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Karnataka Chief Minister DK emphasised the state’s tradition of political unity during times of crisis, adding that people of the state have a history of setting aside political differences and standing united to protect its interests. File
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Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said the interests of the state's farmers and people are more important than politics.

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He also emphasised the state’s tradition of political unity during times of crisis, adding that the people of Karnataka have a history of setting aside political differences and standing united to protect the state’s interests.

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He was speaking at the all-party meeting convened to chalk out the state’s legal and political strategy on the Cauvery water-sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu, following the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s (CWRC) direction to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily for 15 days, a decision that was later upheld by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

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“We have all grown up with the Cauvery dispute as an integral part of our lives. The interests of the state’s farmers and people are more important than politics,” Shivakumar said.

“On issues concerning the state’s welfare, all political parties have come together. Our stand has always been that drinking water should receive the highest priority. I know all of you fully agree with this position,” he said at the meeting.

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The meeting, which took place at Shivakumar’s official residence, was attended by several senior leaders from across party lines, including six former chief ministers — Veerappa Moily (Congress), Siddaramaiah (Congress), BS Yediyurappa (BJP), HD Kumaraswamy (JD(S)), DV Sadananda Gowda (BJP), and Basavaraj Bommai (BJP).

He also expressed his appreciation for the non-partisan cooperation on the Cauvery issue.

While the BJP had initially threatened to boycott the meeting, seeking assurances that the state government would not release any Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, it eventually decided to participate following a high-level meeting within the party.

Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday, urging dialogue on the long-running interstate dispute.

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah shared his suggestions and recalled the bipartisan support Karnataka has historically demonstrated in interstate disputes involving land, water, and language.

“When faced with the question of land, water, and language, it is Karnataka’s political tradition to set aside party differences and stand united for the sake of the state. In the past, all political parties in power have faced such critical situations many times, and on those occasions, the opposition parties have stood in support,” he said in a series of posts.

“Even now, I am confident that the opposition parties will provide constructive suggestions and stand in support of the government for the welfare of the state,” he added.

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