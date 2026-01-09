DT
Home / India / CBI arrests Central Power Research Institute official in Rs 9.5 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests Central Power Research Institute official in Rs 9.5 lakh bribery case

During searches at the residence of the institute’s Joint Director Rajaram Mohanrao Chennu, the CBI seized a large sum of cash worth over Rs 3.59 crore and foreign currency worth over Rs 4 lakh

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:29 PM Jan 09, 2026 IST
Photo for representation. File
The CBI on Friday arrested in Bengaluru Central Power Research Institute Joint Director Rajaram Mohanrao Chennu in an alleged bribery case of Rs 9.5 lakh, officials said.

During searches at his residence, the CBI seized a large sum of cash worth over Rs 3.59 crore, and foreign currency — including US Dollars, Hong Kong Dollars, Singapore Dollars, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit, Euros, Yuan (Renminbi), Swedish Krona, and UAE Dirham — worth over Rs 4 lakh, among others.

It is alleged that Chennu was indulging in corrupt activities and receiving bribes for issuing favourable test reports in respect of the electrical equipment produced by a private company named Sudhir Group of Companies.

The agency also arrested the company director, Atul Khanna, in connection with the bribery case, they said.

“After registration of the FIR, the CBI laid a trap and apprehended the joint director of Central Power Research Institute, Bengaluru, along with an executive of the private company while transacting the bribe amount of Rs 9.5 lakh, on 09.01.2026, in Bengaluru,” the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

“The searches have led to a cash recovery of approximately Rs 3.76 crore till now, including the foreign currency. The searches are ongoing,” the official said.

