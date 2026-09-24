CBI arrests Mahadev betting app kingpin Abhishek Kumar on arrival from Dubai

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Abhishek Kumar, one of the kingpins and a wanted accused in the Mahadev online betting app scam.

He was arrested immediately after his arrival from Dubai at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad.

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Meanwhile, the two Mahadev app promoters and Chhattisgarh-based businessmen, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, are still absconding.

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The investigation so far has revealed Kumar’s alleged active role in conducting and running online betting and gambling operations under Mahadev Book, in coordinating panels, in the collection of funds, and in acquiring immovable assets in Dubai from the ill-gotten proceeds of betting and gambling.

Incriminating material was found and seized from his possession during a search immediately after his arrest.

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The seized material prima facie shows his active role in the operation of the Mahadev betting app and that he worked closely with other main accused, namely Saurabh Chandrakar and Shubham Soni, CBI sources said.

Immediately after his arrest, the accused was produced before the local court in Hyderabad and a three-day transit remand was obtained.

Later, he was taken and produced before the Raipur court and taken into two-day police custody.

It may be recalled that the Government of Chhattisgarh had transferred 13 FIRs registered at different police stations in Chhattisgarh relating to the Mahadev betting app to CBI, which took them over.

So far, CBI has filed eight chargesheets in the matter against 100 accused persons, including the main promoters of the Mahadev betting app, panel operators, hawala operators and public servants of the Government of Chhattisgarh.

As many as seven Red Corner Notices and two extradition proposals have been sent, and extradition proceedings against Chandrakar and Uppal are underway, CBI sources said.