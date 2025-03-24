DT
Home / India / CBI arrests National Highways Authority of India manager, 3 others over graft charges          

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:44 PM Mar 24, 2025 IST
The CBI has arrested a general manager of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and three others, including a general manager of a private company, in connection with alleged bribery of Rs 15 lakh, officials said on Monday.

Ramprit Paswan, the accused general manager of the NHAI, had allegedly sought Rs 15 lakh for "extending undue favours in processing and passing of the bills related to the contracts/works of the NHAI", the CBI said in a statement.

"Searches conducted in this regard have led to recovery of Rs 1.18 crore in cash," it said.

The CBI had booked 12 accused, including six public servants of the rank of chief general manager and general manager (GM) and other senior ranks of the NHAI, one private company, four senior representatives of the private company, including its two GMs, besides one other private contractor and unidentified other public servants and private persons in connection with the bribery case.

The CBI raided the meeting place between the accused GM and the employee of a private company where both were caught immediately after the bribe was exchanged, officials said.

"Searches were conducted by the CBI at the residential and official premises of the accused at Patna, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Purnia, Ranchi and Varanasi which led to recovery of Rs 1,18,85,000, several incriminating documents and digital devices," the statement said.

