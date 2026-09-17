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Home / India / CBI books US missionary group for FCRA violations

CBI books US missionary group for FCRA violations

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 01:09 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against US-based Christian missionary organisation The Timothy Initiative (TTI) and six of its functionaries for allegedly conspiring to withdraw foreign funds worth Rs 92.5 crore through ATMs across India using overseas debit cards, in violation of provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

According to the FIR, the alleged transactions took place between November 2025 and April 2026. The agency further alleged that, in addition to these withdrawals, the accused, in collusion with the organisation, withdrew another Rs 44 crore using the same modus operandi between January and March 2026 in states including Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Assam.

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The Ministry of Home Affairs had directed the CBI to investigate the matter on July 1 this year after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) flagged the issue on June 4. The ED had requested the ministry’s FCRA wing to take appropriate action, including the registration of an FIR against TTI and the six individuals.

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Those named in the FIR are Jonathan Rajan, Micah Mark, Ajit Verghese Mathai, Varghese Chacko, Bablu Kurmi and Supreme Joy, along with the organisation itself.

The FIR, filed on August 27 and accessed by The Tribune, identifies several TTI functionaries, including Jonathan S Rajan, described as the overall operations head; Micah Mark, identified as a key financial operative who was caught at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda airport on April 24 carrying 24 debit cards; Ajit Verghese Mathai, the finance head; and field functionaries Bablu Kurmi, Supreme Joy and Varghese Chacko.

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The accused have been charged under provisions relating to the receipt and utilisation of foreign funds under the FCRA, criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the IT Act.

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