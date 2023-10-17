CBI chargesheets 6 over parading of 2 Manipur women

New Delhi, October 16
The CBI on Monday filed a chargesheet against six persons and a report against a juvenile in connection with two tribal women being paraded naked in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district in May.
A video of the incident, which surfaced in July, led to widespread condemnation across the country and globally, prompting the Supreme Court to step in and hand over the case to the CBI.
The agency filed the chargesheet against six persons and a report against a juvenile before a Special CBI Court in Guwahati.
It was alleged that on May 4, a mob, armed with sophisticated weapons, entered B Phainom village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, vandalised and set houses ablaze, looted properties, assaulted villagers, committed murders and sexually assaulted women. It was further alleged that two family members of one of the women were also killed.
