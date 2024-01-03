CBI chargesheets five in missing Manipur teens case

PTI

New Delhi, January 2

The CBI has filed two separate chargesheets against five accused for “kidnapping with an intention to kill” and other offences in the case of two missing Manipuri students who were feared murdered during ethnic violence in the state, officials said on Tuesday. One of the accused is still on the run.

Photos purportedly showing their bodies surfaced on September 25, 2023, leading to violent protests. The CBI, however, is yet to find the bodies. The agency filed the charge sheets under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 204 (destruction of evidence) and 364 (kidnapping with an intention to kill) in the interconnected cases before a designated special court in Kamrup.

More than 180 people lost their lives in ethnic clashes that broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for ST status. —

