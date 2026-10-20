CBI chargesheets tea stall owner in NEET-UG paper leak case

A tea stall owner, Sheshrav Bajrang Suryawanshi, alias Raj Suryawanshi, the 14th accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case, has been chargesheeted by the CBI in the matter. In its supplementary chargesheet filed against Suryawanshi before a special court in Delhi last week, the agency alleged that he was a close associate of another co-accused, Shubham Khairnar. Suryawanshi, a resident of Nanded in Maharashtra, was arrested by the agency on September 2.

According to the supplementary chargesheet, Suryawanshi, allegedly acting in collusion with Khairnar, provided questions related to the examination to various candidates and collected money from their families. Khairnar, a career counsellor, was arrested in Nashik earlier this year.

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During the investigation, the CBI found that Suryawanshi, in April this year, reportedly took at least 10 students to a house in Panchak village in Nashik and collected all their original documents and educational certificates as surety for payment for the allegedly leaked questions for the NEET-UG examination, held on May 3 and later cancelled.

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The students reportedly studied the questions for the next three to four days and were allowed to leave on May 2.

After the examination, Suryawanshi reportedly asked one of the students to pay Rs 3 lakh in cash for the leaked questions. One of them reportedly made the payment in cash to him, while another student ultimately did not pay anything after dilly-dallying for some time, according to sources.

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Earlier, on August 12, the designated fast-track court dealing with “criminal cases arising from paper leaks as well as the use of other unfair means in public examinations” had taken cognisance of the CBI’s chargesheet against 13 other accused.

According to the earlier chargesheet, the agency had begun its crackdown on May 13, 2026, with the first set of arrests of Mangilal, Dinesh and Vikas Biwal in Rajasthan. Their mobile phones contained leaked PDFs received via Telegram on April 29, 2026.

The CBI has claimed that the conspiracy was unearthed through forensic imaging of mobile devices.