The CBI has coordinated the deportation of two fugitives wanted in separate cases -- one by the NIA in a murder case and another in a multi-crore investment fraud case -- from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, officials said on Friday.

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Muhammedali Kanneer Palliyalil, against whom an Interpol Red Notice had been issued, was deported from Saudi Arabia to India on July 23 in an operation coordinated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), an official statement said.

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The CBI said the accused was wanted by the NIA for unlawful activities and murder.

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"The subject, along with his associates, in furtherance of the larger conspiracy, unlawfully assembled with deadly weapons and assailants, criminally trespassed into the shop of a victim, wrongfully restrained him and inflicted grievous injuries by using lethal weapons and killed him," the statement said.

According to the CBI, the accused was geo-located in Saudi Arabia after an Interpol Red Notice was issued against him at the request of the NIA. He was arrested by the Saudi authorities, following which an extradition request was sent.

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"Following due process, the subject was deported to India," it said.

In a separate operation, the CBI, in coordination with the MEA and the MHA, secured the deportation of Red Notice subject Avinash Arjun Rathod from the UAE to India on July 23.

Rathod is wanted in connection with a large-scale financial fraud case, another official statement said.

"In criminal conspiracy with others, the subject induced investors to invest in multiple schemes by falsely promising assured fixed monthly returns. The subject dishonestly misappropriated the funds and diverted the proceeds through multiple bank accounts and demat accounts," the statement said.

A Red Notice had earlier been published against Rathod through Interpol channels, it added.

He arrived in Mumbai on July 23 and was taken into custody by a team of the Maharashtra Police.

The CBI said that as India's National Central Bureau for Interpol, it coordinates with law enforcement agencies through BHARATPOL for assistance via Interpol channels.

"More than 170 wanted criminals have been successfully brought back to India in the last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels," a CBI spokesperson said.