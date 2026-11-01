CBI extradites Mahadev app betting case kingpin Sourabh Chandrakar from Oman

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday secured the extradition of Sourabh Chandrakar, the promoter of the Mahadev App illegal betting syndicate, from the Sultanate of Oman.

A CBI team specially deputed to Oman, escorted him back to India. He will now be produced before the CBI Special Court in Raipur.

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Chandrakar is wanted in two CBI cases in which chargesheets have already been filed and an ED case in which prosecution compliant has been filed.

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The CBI had taken up the investigation of the Mahadev Online Book cases on the request of the Government of Chhattisgarh.

Investigation had revealed that the Mahadev Online Book was allegedly one of the largest illegal online betting syndicates in the country, being run from outside India. It allegedly offered illegal betting on cricket, football, card games and other events through a network of franchised "panels" and "branches" spread across India, which enrolled users and collected stakes from them.

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The proceeds of the illegal betting were allegedly routed through a large number of mule bank accounts, layered through multiple transactions and moved abroad through hawala channels.

Investigation further revealed that part of the proceeds were reportedly used to pay protection money to public servants so that the syndicate could operate without hindrance.

The CBI has filed the chargesheets under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and provisions of the Indian Penal Code relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery, and the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act.

Sourabh Chandrakar is among the key accused named in these chargesheets.

ED has attached several properties in India and abroad.

Based on the Red Corner Notice issued against Sourabh Chandrakar, he was located and detained by the Royal Oman Police.

CBI and ED had immediately sent formal extradition proposals to the Sultanate of Oman, along with all the evidences gathered against the accused.

The extradition request was pursued in close coordination with the agencies of Government of India and the Interpol National Central Bureau, and with the support of the competent authorities of the Sultanate of Oman, sources in the security establishment said.

Upon his extradition being granted, a CBI team travelled to Muscat and escorted him back to India.

Chandrakar will be medically examined and taken to Raipur after obtaining a transit remand. He will be produced before a CBI special judge in Raipur on November 2.