CBI files chargesheet against 13 accused in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against 13 arrested accused in the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak case, alleging offences including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence and violations under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.

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The chargesheet, filed by the CBI, also includes charges under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The agency has cited 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects as part of the prosecution evidence.

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All 13 accused named in the chargesheet are currently in judicial custody.

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The case was registered after the Union Department of Higher Education lodged a written complaint on May 12 regarding alleged irregularities and leakage of questions in the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3.

Following the registration of the FIR on May 12, the CBI constituted multiple teams comprising 72 officers and personnel, along with eight cyber forensic experts, to investigate the alleged leak.

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The agency carried out searches at 92 locations across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and other states, leading to the seizure of digital devices, communication equipment and documents.

The CBI said its investigation uncovered the alleged chain from the source of the leaked questions to the beneficiary candidates within weeks of taking over the case.

The agency made its first arrest on May 13. A total of 13 accused were subsequently arrested, including three subject experts associated with the National Testing Agency (NTA) in chemistry, biology and physics.

The CBI said several middlemen involved in sourcing and distributing the leaked questions were also identified and arrested. Two individuals linked to coaching institutes were arrested for allegedly obtaining the leaked question papers from the subject experts.

The agency also conducted a money trail analysis, following which several bank accounts, bank lockers and a demat account belonging to the accused were frozen.

The CBI said digital forensic analysis reports, handwriting expert opinions and assessments by academic experts regarding the leaked questions were obtained during the probe. These reports, according to the agency, confirmed the role of the accused in circulating the leaked questions before the examination date.

Further investigation and forensic examination are continuing, the agency said, adding that it remains committed to ensuring that those responsible for compromising the integrity of the examination process face legal consequences.