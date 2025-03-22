DT
Home / India / CBI files closure report in actor Sushant Rajput death case

CBI files closure report in actor Sushant Rajput death case

Rajput was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14, 2020
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:53 PM Mar 22, 2025 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput
The CBI has filed a closure report in the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Rajput was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14, 2020.

According to sources, the closure report was filed in two cases before a court in Mumbai on Saturday.

The two cases include the allegations made by Rajput’s father against his then girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty and Chakraborty’s allegations against Sushant’s family.

The Mumbai police had registered an accidental death report and launched an investigation.

Later, the CBI had filed an FIR taking over the probe from the Bihar Police into the alleged abetment-to-suicide case filed by the actor’s father, KK Singh, in Patna against Rajput’s girlfriend and her family.

KK Singh, in his complaint, had alleged that Chakraborty, along with her family members, misappropriated Rajput’s wealth, a claim denied by Chakraborty in TV interviews.

In its closure report, the probe agency has concluded that no evidence was found to establish any foul play behind his death.

