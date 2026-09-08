CBI files fresh case against ex-CPRI official for amassing Rs 3.77-crore disproportionate assets

The CBI has registered a fresh FIR against Rajaramamohanarao Chennu, former joint director of CPRI arrested in Rs 10 lakh bribery case, for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 3.77 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

The agency had started looking into the assets of Chennu after it seized more than Rs 3.59 crore in cash, including foreign currency during searches at his residence conducted post-arrest in January this year, they said.

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Chennu, working as joint director at Central Power Research Institute (CPRI), High Power Lab, Bengaluru, had allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh bribe for issuing favourable quality test report to a private company following which a case was registered, the officials said.

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The CBI had raided the bribe exchange location where a white bag containing Rs 9,49,400 was recovered from the possession of Chennu which was given as bribe by Atul Khanna, senior director of Sudhir Power Limited, the agency has alleged in the FIR.

"Chennu joined CPRI, Bengaluru as Engineering Officer, Grade-2 on 27.07.2009 and worked in CPRI in different capacities. He got promoted to the rank of Joint Director, CPRI on 18.08.2025," the FIR said.

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Based on the recovery of huge cash from his residence, the CBI analysed his earnings, expenses and assets between April 1, 2024, and August 1, 2026, which showed that Chennu has "amassed various movable assets, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income".

The agency alleged that Chennu has "intentionally enriched himself" by possessing assets "disproportionate to his known sources of income" to the tune of Rs 3.77 crore during the two-year period which were 1145.70 per cent over his legitimate income.