DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / CBI files fresh case against ex-CPRI official for amassing Rs 3.77-crore disproportionate assets

CBI files fresh case against ex-CPRI official for amassing Rs 3.77-crore disproportionate assets

Based on the recovery of huge cash from his residence, the CBI analysed Chennu's earnings, expenses and assets between April 1, 2024, and August 1, 2026

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:46 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The CBI alleged that Chennu has "intentionally enriched himself" by possessing assets "disproportionate to his known sources of income" to the tune of Rs 3.77 crore. File
Advertisement

The CBI has registered a fresh FIR against Rajaramamohanarao Chennu, former joint director of CPRI arrested in Rs 10 lakh bribery case, for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 3.77 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

The agency had started looking into the assets of Chennu after it seized more than Rs 3.59 crore in cash, including foreign currency during searches at his residence conducted post-arrest in January this year, they said.

Advertisement

Chennu, working as joint director at Central Power Research Institute (CPRI), High Power Lab, Bengaluru, had allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh bribe for issuing favourable quality test report to a private company following which a case was registered, the officials said.

Advertisement

The CBI had raided the bribe exchange location where a white bag containing Rs 9,49,400 was recovered from the possession of Chennu which was given as bribe by Atul Khanna, senior director of Sudhir Power Limited, the agency has alleged in the FIR.

"Chennu joined CPRI, Bengaluru as Engineering Officer, Grade-2 on 27.07.2009 and worked in CPRI in different capacities. He got promoted to the rank of Joint Director, CPRI on 18.08.2025," the FIR said.

Advertisement

Based on the recovery of huge cash from his residence, the CBI analysed his earnings, expenses and assets between April 1, 2024, and August 1, 2026, which showed that Chennu has "amassed various movable assets, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income".

The agency alleged that Chennu has "intentionally enriched himself" by possessing assets "disproportionate to his known sources of income" to the tune of Rs 3.77 crore during the two-year period which were 1145.70 per cent over his legitimate income.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts