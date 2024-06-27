CBI gets custody of 2 in NEET paper leak case

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, June 26

The Special CBI Court in Patna on Wednesday sent Baldev Kumar, alias Chintu, and Mukesh Kumar, both accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case, into CBI custody. They were part of an organised network of Sanjeev Mukhiya, the alleged mastermind who is still at large.

The CBI had sought the custody of the two accused on Tuesday who were arrested by the Bihar police. On the basis of investigations carried out by the Bihar police, CBI officials visited various locations in Patna, including Learn Play School and Boys Hostel at Khemnichak where the candidates had stayed and were given access to the paper.

The agency visited the residence of Sikandar Yadavendu, a government employee, who “contacted” candidates who could cough up large sums of money for getting the question paper. Incidents of misconduct were reported from Maharashtra and Kolkata too. The Kolkata police have arrested a person for taking money from a student’s parents, promising a place on the NEET merit list. A court in Latur remanded a schoolteacher in police custody till July 2 over irregularities in the exam.

