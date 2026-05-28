icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / CBI gets custody of Twisha’s husband, takes him to his Bhopal home

CBI gets custody of Twisha’s husband, takes him to his Bhopal home

Madhya Pradesh High Court reserves its judgment on pleas seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail of mother-in-law

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:22 AM May 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh in police custody in Bhopal. ANI
Advertisement

A Bhopal court on Wednesday remanded Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), following which the agency took the accused to his home to further its probe into the death of the former model-actor.

Advertisement

In Jabalpur, the Madhya Pradesh High Court reserved its judgment on the pleas seeking the cancellation of the anticipatory bail of Samarth Singh’s mother and retired judge Giribala Singh.

Advertisement

The CBI on Monday took over the probe into the death of Twisha, who was allegedly found hanging at her marital home here on May 12. It has re-registered a Madhya Pradesh police FIR showing Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh as accused.

Advertisement

Earlier, Samarth, who is a lawyer, was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police from Jabalpur and brought to Bhopal, where he was sent to police remand for seven days by a magistrate court, advocate Ankur Pandey said.

CBI officials also examined the initial investigation report registered by the Bhopal Police. According to the case records, Twisha had spoken several times with her father over the phone on the day of the incident.

Advertisement

In statements recorded by the Bhopal Police, Twisha’s family alleged that she had been subjected to dowry harassment after her marriage. Her relatives stated that on the evening of May 12, Twisha was speaking to her mother around 9.41 pm when her husband was allegedly heard shouting in the background, asking whom she was talking to and demanding to see certain documents.

Soon after the conversation, Twisha’s phone remained switched off for nearly 20 minutes. Repeated attempts by her family to contact her failed.

Concerned over the sudden silence, Twisha’s mother, Rashi, called up Giribala Singh, who told her, “Twisha is no more.”

The FIR registered at Katara Hills police station state that Samarth Singh had taken Twisha to AIIMS, Bhopal, where he informed doctors that his wife had died by suicide around 10.20 pm. Doctors declared her dead upon examination.

The FIR further noted that Dr Kartik of AIIMS Bhopal informed the police at 12.05 am regarding Samarth Singh’s statement claiming that his wife had died by suicide.

The CBI FIR also referred to the preliminary postmortem findings recorded by Bhopal Police, which stated: “Death is due to antemortem hanging by ligature. Multiple antemortem injuries (simple in nature, possible by blunt force over other parts of the body have been noted).”

Antemortem hanging refers to hanging while the victim was still alive. Under Indian law, the death of a woman within seven years of marriage under suspicious or unnatural circumstances requires a mandatory inquest by an Executive or Judicial Magistrate under Sections 174 and 176 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The law further provides that if a woman dies an unnatural death within seven years of marriage and there is evidence of dowry-related harassment, the husband and in-laws can face charges of dowry death, which carries punishment ranging from a minimum of seven years’ imprisonment to life imprisonment.

The CBI FIR also says that Giribala Singh had demanded Rs 2 lakh during the ‘vidai’ ceremony. The allegation forms part of the dowry harassment charges being investigated against the former judge and her family.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts