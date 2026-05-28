CBI gets custody of Twisha’s husband, takes him to his Bhopal home

A Bhopal court on Wednesday remanded Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), following which the agency took the accused to his home to further its probe into the death of the former model-actor.

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In Jabalpur, the Madhya Pradesh High Court reserved its judgment on the pleas seeking the cancellation of the anticipatory bail of Samarth Singh’s mother and retired judge Giribala Singh.

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The CBI on Monday took over the probe into the death of Twisha, who was allegedly found hanging at her marital home here on May 12. It has re-registered a Madhya Pradesh police FIR showing Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh as accused.

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Earlier, Samarth, who is a lawyer, was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police from Jabalpur and brought to Bhopal, where he was sent to police remand for seven days by a magistrate court, advocate Ankur Pandey said.

CBI officials also examined the initial investigation report registered by the Bhopal Police. According to the case records, Twisha had spoken several times with her father over the phone on the day of the incident.

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In statements recorded by the Bhopal Police, Twisha’s family alleged that she had been subjected to dowry harassment after her marriage. Her relatives stated that on the evening of May 12, Twisha was speaking to her mother around 9.41 pm when her husband was allegedly heard shouting in the background, asking whom she was talking to and demanding to see certain documents.

Soon after the conversation, Twisha’s phone remained switched off for nearly 20 minutes. Repeated attempts by her family to contact her failed.

Concerned over the sudden silence, Twisha’s mother, Rashi, called up Giribala Singh, who told her, “Twisha is no more.”

The FIR registered at Katara Hills police station state that Samarth Singh had taken Twisha to AIIMS, Bhopal, where he informed doctors that his wife had died by suicide around 10.20 pm. Doctors declared her dead upon examination.

The FIR further noted that Dr Kartik of AIIMS Bhopal informed the police at 12.05 am regarding Samarth Singh’s statement claiming that his wife had died by suicide.

The CBI FIR also referred to the preliminary postmortem findings recorded by Bhopal Police, which stated: “Death is due to antemortem hanging by ligature. Multiple antemortem injuries (simple in nature, possible by blunt force over other parts of the body have been noted).”

Antemortem hanging refers to hanging while the victim was still alive. Under Indian law, the death of a woman within seven years of marriage under suspicious or unnatural circumstances requires a mandatory inquest by an Executive or Judicial Magistrate under Sections 174 and 176 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The law further provides that if a woman dies an unnatural death within seven years of marriage and there is evidence of dowry-related harassment, the husband and in-laws can face charges of dowry death, which carries punishment ranging from a minimum of seven years’ imprisonment to life imprisonment.

The CBI FIR also says that Giribala Singh had demanded Rs 2 lakh during the ‘vidai’ ceremony. The allegation forms part of the dowry harassment charges being investigated against the former judge and her family.