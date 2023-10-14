CBI nabs kingpin behind ‘killing’ of 2 Manipuri students

PTI

New Delhi, October 13

The CBI has arrested from Pune a 22-year-old man suspected to be the mastermind behind the case of two missing Manipuri students who were believed to have been killed, officials said Friday.

The CBI, which had started an extensive operation to nab the culprits, had come to know about the alleged involvement of Paolunmang in the crime. After taking him into custody, the team immediately flew him to Guwahati to be produced before a designated court, which sent him to the CBI custody till October 16.

The CBI is also looking for the mortal remains of the two students to confirm if they have been actually killed after going missing, they said. Phijam Hemanjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17) had gone missing on July 6. Photos purportedly showing their bodies surfaced on September 25, leading to violent protests, mainly by students. “The government will support the CBI in its investigation and all those involved in the killing of the two youths will be arrested,” Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said.

