CBI pushes for urgent hearing in 2G allocation case

CBI pushes for urgent hearing in 2G allocation case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that its appeal against the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and 16 others in the infamous 2G spectrum allocation case is “ripe for hearing.” Senior...
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:48 AM Feb 15, 2025 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that its appeal against the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and 16 others in the infamous 2G spectrum allocation case is “ripe for hearing.”

Senior advocate Sanjay Jain, representing the CBI, urged Justice Vikas Mahajan to schedule multiple hearing dates given the voluminous records involved in the case. “The matter is ripe for hearing. I request the court to give a bouquet of multiple dates,” he submitted.

Taking note of the request, Justice Mahajan posted the matter for hearing on March 18.

The 2G spectrum scandal, once dubbed as one of India’s biggest corruption cases, saw its dramatic twist in December 2017 when a special CBI court acquitted Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi, and 15 others in both CBI and ED cases linked to the alleged scam. The CBI, which had estimated a staggering Rs 30,984 crore loss to the exchequer due to manipulated 2G license allocations in 2008, challenged the acquittals before the Delhi High Court in March 2018.

