CBI questions Anil Ambani for over 7 hours in RCom loan 'fraud' case

The CBI on Friday questioned industrialist Anil Ambani for seven hours in connection with a Rs 2,929-crore cheating case, registered against Reliance Communications Ltd and him on a complaint by the State Bank of India, officials said.

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On the second consecutive day, Ambani arrived at the agency headquarters at around 10 am in his grey sedan and left the office at around 5.15 pm, they said.

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He was questioned on alleged fund diversion, misappropriation, and other irregularities in the loan funds issued to the company by the bank, besides being confronted with several documents, they said.

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"Since the interrogation remained incomplete on March 19, 2026, he was summoned again to attend the CBI office on March 20, 2026, i.e., today. The accused Anil D Ambani reappeared before the Investigating Officer in CBI Head Office today for further examination and has been interrogated for about seven Hours," the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

In a separate case of loan defaults and fraud involving Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, the CBI on Friday examined Divy Dangi, a whole-time Director at Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, which has taken over the assets of companies under investigation -- Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd and Reliance Home Finance Ltd, the spokesperson said.

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The case involves an Rs 57.47 crore fraud in which the CBI has booked Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, Devang Pravin Mody, Ravindra Somayajula Rao, and other unknown entities, including public servants, on allegations of defrauding the Bank of Maharashtra.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Anil D Ambani had issued a statement, "The appearance is in furtherance of Mr Ambani's commitment to extend full cooperation in the matter with all agencies." Even yesterday, the industrialist was questioned by the probe agency for nearly eight hours in connection with the same case.

The CBI had booked Ambani in August last year for allegedly defrauding the SBI to the tune of Rs 2,929 crore, officials said.

According to the SBI complaint, now part of the FIR, the company had an outstanding of over Rs 40,000 crore to various lenders, with the public sector bank alone facing a loss of Rs 2,929 crore, according to 2018 figures.

The CBI booked Ambani and RCom for allegedly committing offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal breach of trust.

"It is alleged that the accused persons, in criminal conspiracy, misrepresented and got sanctioned credit facilities from SBI in favour of Reliance Communication Ltd," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement in August last year.

Ambani's spokesperson responded, "Anil D Ambani denies all allegations and charges, and will duly defend himself."

According to sources, the agency also searched the Ambani residence 'Sea Wind' at Cuffe Parade in Mumbai.

The complaint filed by SBI pertains to matters dating back more than 10 years, according to Ambani's spokesperson.

At that time, Ambani was a non-executive director of the company, with no involvement in the day-to-day management, a statement from his spokesperson then said.

"The matter remains sub-judice, pending before the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) and other judicial forums, including the Supreme Court, for the past six years," it said.

Anil Ambani has duly challenged SBI's declaration before the competent judicial forum, it said.