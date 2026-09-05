CBI raids 89 sites in 20 states in digital arrest cases, nabs 3

In one of the cases pertaining to BITS Pilani, the victim was kept in digital arrest for three months and defrauded of Rs 8 crore with scammers impersonating as police officers.

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In another case, the scammers digitally arrested victim for three months in Gujarat and siphoned off Rs 19 crore impersonating as police officers. Similarly, in the third case that pertains to Karnataka, the victim was digitally arrested for a month and defrauded of Rs 15.45 crore.

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During the searches, the CBI arrested three accused, whose examination during the searches brought out their specific and material role in receiving, layering and dispersing the fraud proceeds.

Akash, a resident of Haryana was found to have reportedly received Rs 1.95 crore of the defrauded amount into his account and he allegedly opened the account himself and its swift transfer onwards to other accounts on the same day, established his direct and knowing role in laundering the proceeds, the probe found.

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Raja Karmakar of Kolkata, it was found, reportedly received Rs 1.5 crore of the fraud proceeds into his firm's account. Jyoti Rani, into whose account part of the defrauded sum was credited, allegedly withdrew part of it in cash and transferred remaining to other accounts, thereby actively participating in dispersing the money to obscure its trail.

Efforts are underway to track down and apprehend the remaining accused involved in the wider network, agency sources said.

The crackdown by the CBI against digital arrest crimes came under its Operation Chakra-VI, where the agency has mounted a nationwide offensive against the syndicates behind the menace of digital arrest.

Taking serious note of the alarming scale of these crimes, the Supreme Court too had directed the CBI to take concerted action against the perpetrators and the wider networks facilitating such offences.

Searches related to the three cases were launched simultaneously to trace the trail of fraud proceeds, unmask the beneficiaries and handlers behind the syndicates, CBI sources said.

Incriminating material was seized after raids, before it could be destroyed, they added, informing that the operations were meticulously planned on the basis of detailed financial and technical analysis, including examination of bank accounts, and online account access data.

The searches led to the seizure of incriminating banking documents, account-related records, digital devices, and other crucial evidence, which are now being forensically examined to unravel the wider financial and technological infrastructure sustaining the digital arrest syndicates operating across state boundaries, sources said.