CBI searches residence, office of Shajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali

Kolkata, March 8
CBI sleuths on Friday conducted searches at the residence and office of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali as part of their probe into an attack on an ED team in the area, officials said.
The CBI team also visited areas near his house in Akunchipara locality of Sarberia to collect evidence related to the attack. Subsequently, the officials proceeded to his office and the residence of a close aide for further investigation.
“Several incriminating documents and material exhibits have been seized during the searches,” the CBI said in a statement.
Sheikh, who has been suspended from the ruling TMC, was arrested in a case related to a mob attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on January 5 when the central agency had gone to search his premises in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam.
The 14-member team included six CBI sleuths, six central forensic officials, besides two ED officials who were injured in the January 5 attack.
A large contingent of central forces was deployed in the area for protection of the officials of the central agencies.
The CBI officials opened the seal placed on Sheikh’s home by ED to enter the premises. They also videographed and mapped the area as part of the investigation. The forensics team spent several hours at his home collecting evidence, officials said.
Meanwhile, speaking to a television channel, TMC’s Sandeshkhali MLA Sukumar Mahata claimed that on the day of the incident, he had called up Sheikh requesting his assistance to control the mob but “Sheikh had said that he was not in the area”.
On Thursday, after obtaining custody of the suspended Trinamool Congress leader, the CBI visited his house and office in Sandeshkhali.
Finding both premises locked, the team took photographs from outside before leaving.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...