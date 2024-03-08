CBI searches residence, office of Shajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali

PTI

Kolkata, March 8

CBI sleuths on Friday conducted searches at the residence and office of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali as part of their probe into an attack on an ED team in the area, officials said.

The CBI team also visited areas near his house in Akunchipara locality of Sarberia to collect evidence related to the attack. Subsequently, the officials proceeded to his office and the residence of a close aide for further investigation.

“Several incriminating documents and material exhibits have been seized during the searches,” the CBI said in a statement.

Sheikh, who has been suspended from the ruling TMC, was arrested in a case related to a mob attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on January 5 when the central agency had gone to search his premises in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam.

The 14-member team included six CBI sleuths, six central forensic officials, besides two ED officials who were injured in the January 5 attack.

A large contingent of central forces was deployed in the area for protection of the officials of the central agencies.

The CBI officials opened the seal placed on Sheikh’s home by ED to enter the premises. They also videographed and mapped the area as part of the investigation. The forensics team spent several hours at his home collecting evidence, officials said.

Meanwhile, speaking to a television channel, TMC’s Sandeshkhali MLA Sukumar Mahata claimed that on the day of the incident, he had called up Sheikh requesting his assistance to control the mob but “Sheikh had said that he was not in the area”.

On Thursday, after obtaining custody of the suspended Trinamool Congress leader, the CBI visited his house and office in Sandeshkhali.

Finding both premises locked, the team took photographs from outside before leaving.

