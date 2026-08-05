CBI secures deportation of Red Notice fugitive Vishakha Rathod from UAE

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has successfully secured deportation of Red Notice subject Vishakha Rathod from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India.

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The deportation was effected on August 3.

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Rathod is wanted in connection with a case involving a large-scale financial fraud.

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In criminal conspiracy with others, she reportedly induced investors to invest in multiple schemes by falsely promising assured fixed monthly returns.

Rathid allegedly dishonestly misappropriated the funds and diverted the proceeds through multiple bank accounts and demat accounts, CBI sources said.

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Earlier, a Red Notice was published against Rathod through INTERPOL.

She had arrived in Pune on August 3 and was taken into custody by the team of Maharashtra Police.