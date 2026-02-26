CBI secures return of Red Notice accused from UAE via Interpol channels

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday successfully coordinated the return of wanted Red Notice subject Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula from the UAE through Interpol channels.

Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula is a wanted subject of Andhra Pradesh Police in case of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal intimidation.

The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI, in collaboration with the MEA and the NCB-Abu Dhabi successfully brought back Yeddula to India on Thursday.

He was escorted by a team of Dubai Police and arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, from Dubai.

Yeddula was handed over to the Andhra Pradesh police team at the airport.

The CBI had got the Red Notice published through Interpol in this case on September 5, 2022, on the request of Andhra Pradesh Police.

Yeddula was arrested by the UAE authorities and a decision was taken to extradite the subject to India.

Red Notices published by Interpol are circulated to all the law enforcement agencies globally for the tracking of wanted criminals.

The CBI as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in India through Bharatpol for assistance via Interpol channels.

More than 130 wanted criminals have been brought back to India in last few years through coordination via Interpol channels.