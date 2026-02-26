DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / CBI secures return of Red Notice accused from UAE via Interpol channels

CBI secures return of Red Notice accused from UAE via Interpol channels

Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula is a wanted subject of Andhra Pradesh Police in case of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal intimidation

article_Author
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:13 PM Feb 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. File
Advertisement

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday successfully coordinated the return of wanted Red Notice subject Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula from the UAE through Interpol channels.

Advertisement

Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula is a wanted subject of Andhra Pradesh Police in case of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal intimidation.

Advertisement

The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI, in collaboration with the MEA and the NCB-Abu Dhabi successfully brought back Yeddula to India on Thursday.

Advertisement

He was escorted by a team of Dubai Police and arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, from Dubai.

Yeddula was handed over to the Andhra Pradesh police team at the airport.

Advertisement

The CBI had got the Red Notice published through Interpol in this case on September 5, 2022, on the request of Andhra Pradesh Police.

Yeddula was arrested by the UAE authorities and a decision was taken to extradite the subject to India.

Red Notices published by Interpol are circulated to all the law enforcement agencies globally for the tracking of wanted criminals.

The CBI as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in India through Bharatpol for assistance via Interpol channels.

More than 130 wanted criminals have been brought back to India in last few years through coordination via Interpol channels.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts