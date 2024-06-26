CBI arrests Arvind Kejriwal in excise ‘scam’ after getting permission from Delhi court

New Delhi, June 26
A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed the CBI to formally arrest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged excise scam.
The CBI arrested Kejriwal after Special Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order.
The application was moved by the central probe agency after the AAP leader was produced before the court from Tihar central jail.
Kejriwal is in prison in connection with the excise scam money-laundering case being probed by the ED.
