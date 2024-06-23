CBI takes over probe into irregularities in NEET-UG; FIR registered

PTI

New Delhi, June 23

The CBI has filed an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG held on May 5, officials said on Sunday.

This comes a day after the Centre announced that the probe into the alleged irregularities in the test would be handed over to the agency.

The officials said the CBI registered a fresh case against unidentified persons on a reference from the Union education ministry. Around 24 lakh students have taken the medical entrance test.

They said the ministry had to give in to demands of students protesting in several cities for an investigation into alleged malpractices.

"Certain cases of alleged irregularities, cheating, impersonation and malpractice have been reported in NEET-UG which was conducted on May 5," a senior education ministry official said.

"For transparency in the conduct of the examination process, it was decided after a review that the matter be handed over to the CBI for a comprehensive investigation," the official added.

