CBI teams took Rs 2-10L bribe from institutes: Probe

New Delhi, May 21

The CBI probe into the nursing college scam in Madhya Pradesh has revealed that its officers were allegedly collecting Rs 2-10 lakh from each institute to give favourable reports after inspection, the agency has said.

CBI Deputy SP Ashish Prasad, inspectors Rahul Raj and Sushil Kumar Majoka, who were on attachment in the CBI from the MP Police, and Rishi Kant Asathe are among 22 persons booked by the agency in the case. Raj was arrested on Sunday. The CBI FIR also named the directors and chairpersons of eight colleges offering nursing courses, as well as staff and middlemen who collected and delivered the bribes on behalf of the inspection teams.

