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Home / India / CBI to probe death of Sushant Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian

CBI to probe death of Sushant Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian

Satish Salian, Disha’s father, has alleged lapses by the Mumbai Police in the investigation into his daughter’s death

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:00 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Disha Salian
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The Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI investigation into the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide in June 2020.

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The court clarified that no individual should be treated as an accused unless the investigating officer finds sufficient material against them during the probe. CBI sources said the order was being studied and the agency would take up the probe soon.

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The order came while hearing a petition filed by Satish Salian, Disha’s father, alleging lapses by the Mumbai Police in the investigation into his daughter’s death.

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Advocate Nilesh Ojha, counsel for Satish Salian, said the court had directed the CBI to record the petitioner’s statement, register an FIR, appoint a senior officer to conduct the investigation and take custody of all relevant records from the Malvani police station.

“The court has made it clear that action must be taken against anyone against whom evidence is found. At the same time, no person should be named as an accused without evidence. It has also clarified that if the CBI files a closure report, we will have the right to object and file a protest petition. We have full faith that truth will prevail.” Ojha was quoted as saying by agencies.

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Earlier, Ojha had alleged that influential individuals and certain senior police officers were involved in suppressing the case despite legal provisions mandating the registration of an FIR, as per reports.

Reacting to the order, Satish expressed confidence that the truth would emerge through the investigation.

“It has been a six-year fight. I always had faith that the truth would come out. Action should be taken against whoever is found guilty. Anyone who has done wrong must face the consequences,” he told agencies.

Disha had died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai’s Malad area.

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